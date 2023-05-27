The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a walk) in his last game against the Royals.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .338 and a team-best slugging percentage of .399 this season.
  • He ranks 10th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 104th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Meneses will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .455 during his last outings.
  • In 72.9% of his 48 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
  • In 48 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
  • Meneses has driven home a run in 18 games this season (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 18 games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.253 AVG .321
.263 OBP .361
.280 SLG .462
2 XBH 7
0 HR 2
4 RBI 12
17/1 K/BB 15/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 20
20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (40.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (45.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (40.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Singer (3-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 7.48 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.48, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
