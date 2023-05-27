Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Lane Thomas (.643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Royals.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in total hits (56) this season while batting .290 with 17 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In eight games this season, he has homered (16.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 36.0% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|19 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (86.4%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (59.1%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (18.2%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (36.4%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.28 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.48 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 7.48 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .303 to opposing batters.
