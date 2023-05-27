On Saturday, Lane Thomas (.643 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Royals.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in total hits (56) this season while batting .290 with 17 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

Thomas will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In eight games this season, he has homered (16.0%, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.0% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 22 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (86.4%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (59.1%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (18.2%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

Royals Pitching Rankings