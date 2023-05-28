The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 158th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Smith has gotten a hit in 33 of 49 games this season (67.3%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (30.6%).

He has hit a home run in one of 49 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Smith has had an RBI in 11 games this year (22.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.1%).

In 20 games this season (40.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .290 .314 OBP .405 .313 SLG .306 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 9/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 22 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (77.3%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings