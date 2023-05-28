Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Royals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .362.
- He ranks 51st in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 158th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 33 of 49 games this season (67.3%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (30.6%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 49 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has had an RBI in 11 games this year (22.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.1%).
- In 20 games this season (40.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.290
|.314
|OBP
|.405
|.313
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/5
|K/BB
|9/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|22
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (77.3%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.26 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Lynch makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 26-year-old left-hander, started and went 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
- In 27 games last season he put together a 4-13 record and had a 5.07 ERA and a 1.576 WHIP.
