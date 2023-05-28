After hitting .379 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Daniel Lynch) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .324 with a double, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Vargas has had a hit in seven of 14 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits four times (28.6%).

He has homered in one of 14 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Vargas has driven home a run in three games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 21.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .125 AVG .375 .125 OBP .412 .125 SLG .563 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 5 1/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 7 GP 7 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Royals Pitching Rankings