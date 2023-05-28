Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will play Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -110 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at -110. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Nationals have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (41.7%) in those contests.

Washington has a record of 20-28 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Washington have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 23 of 51 chances this season.

The Nationals have an against the spread record of 5-2-0 in seven games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-17 12-12 12-12 11-16 15-17 8-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.