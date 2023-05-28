How to Watch the Nationals vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take the field on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against Daniel Lynch, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nationals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Royals vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Nationals Player Props
|Royals vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Nationals Odds
|Royals vs Nationals Prediction
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Fueled by 131 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 20th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.
- The Nationals' .267 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.
- Washington has scored 224 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.2) among MLB offenses.
- Washington averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.438 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Nationals will hand the ball to MacKenzie Gore (3-3) for his 11th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Gore has made six starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Padres
|L 7-4
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Yu Darvish
|5/24/2023
|Padres
|W 5-3
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ryan Weathers
|5/25/2023
|Padres
|L 8-6
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Blake Snell
|5/26/2023
|Royals
|W 12-10
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jordan Lyles
|5/27/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Daniel Lynch
|5/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bobby Miller
|5/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|6/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.