Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (15-38) will take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (23-29) at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (-110). Washington is the run-line favorite (-1.5). A 9-run total is set in the matchup.

Nationals vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Daniel Lynch - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (3-3, 3.88 ERA)

Nationals vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Nationals vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Royals have been listed as the favorite in seven games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Royals have a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals were the moneyline favorite four times in the last 10 games, but they lost every matchup.

Over its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (41.7%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 20-28 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-4.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

