The Kansas City Royals host the Washington Nationals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Vinnie Pasquantino, Lane Thomas and others in this game.

Nationals vs. Royals Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 26 RBI (57 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashing .289/.347/.467 so far this year.

Thomas will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with three doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres May. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI (51 total hits).

He has a .262/.324/.451 slash line on the year.

Candelario brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has recorded 51 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He's slashed .259/.341/.467 so far this year.

Pasquantino will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals May. 26 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 vs. Tigers May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has collected 51 hits with eight doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a .236/.272/.435 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 26 4-for-5 3 2 5 11 1 vs. Tigers May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Tigers May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Tigers May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

