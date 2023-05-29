Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Corey Dickerson and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Bobby Miller) at 9:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Dickerson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer during his last outings.
- Dickerson has gotten a hit in seven of 10 games this season (70.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this year (50.0%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (100.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Dodgers will send Miller (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.