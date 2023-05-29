Jeimer Candelario -- batting .366 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Royals.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .262 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (31 of 50), with more than one hit 14 times (28.0%).

In six games this year, he has gone deep (12.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Candelario has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this season (14 of 50), with more than one RBI eight times (16.0%).

In 42.0% of his games this year (21 of 50), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 17 .250 AVG .183 .311 OBP .211 .426 SLG .296 8 XBH 4 2 HR 2 6 RBI 8 17/5 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 22 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings