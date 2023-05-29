On Monday, Joey Meneses (.275 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, six walks and six RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .722, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 118th in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 35 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a home run in two of 50 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has an RBI in 18 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 18 games this season (36.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 22 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (36.4%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (40.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings