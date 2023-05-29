The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .272 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 58.7% of his games this season (27 of 46), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (32.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (three of 46), and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Garcia has had an RBI in 15 games this year (32.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.9%).
  • He has scored at least once 18 times this year (39.1%), including five games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.230 AVG .300
.273 OBP .348
.393 SLG .400
5 XBH 4
2 HR 1
8 RBI 8
5/4 K/BB 7/5
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 21
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (33.3%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.8%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Miller (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.