Oddsmakers have listed player props for Freddie Freeman, Lane Thomas and others when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 58 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .287/.344/.465 so far this season.

Thomas will look for his 14th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 51 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI.

He has a slash line of .262/.324/.451 on the year.

Candelario heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles, a triple, three walks and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 73 hits with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .340/.415/.577 so far this season.

Freeman has recorded at least one hit in 17 straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .439 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays May. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Rays May. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 48 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .244/.353/.492 on the season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Rays May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 24 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Braves May. 23 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0

