C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .241 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks.
- Abrams has had a hit in 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%), including multiple hits nine times (18.4%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (10.2%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Abrams has an RBI in 15 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 49 games (34.7%), including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.226
|AVG
|.254
|.305
|OBP
|.288
|.264
|SLG
|.444
|2
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|2
|RBI
|15
|13/3
|K/BB
|15/3
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (30.4%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.44 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin gets the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 1.82 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .152 to opposing hitters.
