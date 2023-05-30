The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, battle Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .241 with eight doubles, two triples, five home runs and eight walks.

Abrams has had a hit in 30 of 49 games this season (61.2%), including multiple hits nine times (18.4%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (10.2%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Abrams has an RBI in 15 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 of 49 games (34.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .226 AVG .254 .305 OBP .288 .264 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 0 HR 2 2 RBI 15 13/3 K/BB 15/3 2 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 23 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (17.4%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (30.4%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings