Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Jeimer Candelario (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .261 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Candelario is batting .238 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 32 of 51 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in six games this season (11.8%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Candelario has an RBI in 14 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- He has scored in 41.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.9%.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (47.8%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (2-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 1.82 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.82, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .152 batting average against him.
