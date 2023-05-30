On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, five walks and six RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to 15 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 118th in the league in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 51 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 51 games played this season, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has had an RBI in 18 games this year (35.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 19 games this year (37.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 23 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings