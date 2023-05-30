The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .229 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

In 55.6% of his 45 games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Ruiz has driven in a run in 16 games this season (35.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .246 AVG .262 .295 OBP .333 .333 SLG .400 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 4 RBI 9 5/3 K/BB 6/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 22 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 8 (34.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (36.4%)

