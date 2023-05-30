Nationals vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Tuesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22) against the Washington Nationals (23-31) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on May 30.
The Dodgers will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.32 ERA).
Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Nationals 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Nationals' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).
- The Nationals have been victorious in 20, or 40.8%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Washington has played as an underdog of +250 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 28.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (227 total runs).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 25
|Padres
|L 8-6
|Jake Irvin vs Blake Snell
|May 26
|@ Royals
|W 12-10
|Patrick Corbin vs Jordan Lyles
|May 27
|@ Royals
|W 4-2
|Josiah Gray vs Brady Singer
|May 28
|@ Royals
|L 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Daniel Lynch
|May 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller
|May 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 31
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 2
|Phillies
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Zack Wheeler
|June 3
|Phillies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs TBA
|June 4
|Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|June 6
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jake Irvin vs TBA
