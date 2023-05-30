Tuesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22) against the Washington Nationals (23-31) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on May 30.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.32 ERA).

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Nationals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Washington and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.

The Nationals' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Nationals have been victorious in 20, or 40.8%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has played as an underdog of +250 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 28.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (227 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 ERA this year, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule