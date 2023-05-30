The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Freddie Freeman, Lane Thomas and others in this contest.

Nationals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 15 walks and 26 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a .286/.342/.461 slash line on the year.

Thomas will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .310 with four doubles, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI (52 total hits).

He has a slash line of .261/.323/.447 on the season.

Candelario brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 0 2 3 vs. Padres May. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Padres May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin (2-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves May. 24 5.2 3 3 3 4 2 at Cardinals May. 19 5.0 1 0 0 3 3 vs. Padres May. 14 5.0 2 0 0 6 1 at Brewers May. 8 6.0 3 3 0 6 0 vs. Phillies May. 1 4.2 5 3 3 3 2

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 27 walks and 34 RBI (74 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashed .338/.413/.575 so far this year.

Freeman will look for his 19th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .425 with nine doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Rays May. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Rays May. 27 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Rays May. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 49 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .245/.356/.490 so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals May. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays May. 27 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Rays May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 24 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

