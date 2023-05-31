On Wednesday, Alex Call (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .203 with eight doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.
  • Call has picked up a hit in 52.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 18.0% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 26.0% of his games this season, Call has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 34.0% of his games this season (17 of 50), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.0%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.204 AVG .250
.254 OBP .381
.296 SLG .368
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
9 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 16/13
1 SB 1
Home Away
24 GP 26
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%)
6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%)
1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.42).
  • The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (63 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Syndergaard makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.27, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .298 against him.
