Jeimer Candelario and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard on May 31 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .259.
  • Candelario has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 52 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.9% of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Candelario has driven in a run in 14 games this season (26.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.4%).
  • He has scored at least once 21 times this season (40.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .183
.311 OBP .211
.426 SLG .296
8 XBH 4
2 HR 2
6 RBI 8
17/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 24
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Syndergaard (1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.27, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .298 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.