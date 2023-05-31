Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeimer Candelario and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard on May 31 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .259.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 52 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.9% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has driven in a run in 14 games this season (26.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.4%).
- He has scored at least once 21 times this season (40.4%), including three games with multiple runs (5.8%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (66.7%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.42).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard (1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.27, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .298 against him.
