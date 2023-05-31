After batting .293 with two doubles, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .381, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 85th in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Meneses has gotten at least one hit in 71.2% of his games this season (37 of 52), with at least two hits 17 times (32.7%).

In 52 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Meneses has had an RBI in 19 games this season (36.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 19 games this season (36.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 24 20 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (70.8%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

