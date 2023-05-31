Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Dodgers.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is hitting .231 with seven doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Ruiz has recorded a hit in 26 of 46 games this season (56.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (23.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (10.9%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Ruiz has an RBI in 17 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (28.3%), including one multi-run game.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (39.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.42).
- The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 6.27 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .298 to his opponents.
