On Wednesday, Lane Thomas (.581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with 61 hits, batting .290 this season with 20 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 27th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Thomas enters this game on a 15-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .273 with one homer.

Thomas has gotten a hit in 42 of 54 games this year (77.8%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (25.9%).

He has hit a home run in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Thomas has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 51.9% of his games this season (28 of 54), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 26 19 (67.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (88.5%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (53.8%) 4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (15.4%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings