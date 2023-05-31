Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Dodgers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Luis Garcia (.279 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .266 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks.
- In 58.3% of his 48 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 6.3% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 16 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games.
- In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.300
|.273
|OBP
|.348
|.393
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|5/4
|K/BB
|7/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (63 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.27 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.27, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .298 batting average against him.
