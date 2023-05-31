MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, May 31
If you're looking for Wednesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which includes a showdown between Zach Eflin and the Rays against Justin Steele and the Cubs.
Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every contest on the schedule for May 31.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rangers at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (4-0) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will counter with Joey Wentz (1-5) for the game between the clubs on Wednesday.
|TEX: Dunning
|DET: Wentz
|12 (43 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (42.2 IP)
|1.67
|ERA
|7.80
|5.4
|K/9
|7.4
Live Stream Rangers at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Jaime Barria (1-2) to the hill as they face the White Sox, who will give the start to Lance Lynn (4-5) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|LAA: Barria
|CHW: Lynn
|12 (29 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (63.1 IP)
|1.86
|ERA
|5.83
|8.7
|K/9
|10.2
Vegas Odds for Angels at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -130
- LAA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Angels at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Eflin (7-1) to the bump as they take on the Cubs, who will counter with Steele (6-2) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|TB: Eflin
|CHC: Steele
|9 (54 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (65 IP)
|3.17
|ERA
|2.77
|8.7
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Rays at Cubs
- TB Odds to Win: -140
- CHC Odds to Win: +115
Live Stream Rays at Cubs
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (4-3) to the mound as they play the Orioles, who will look to Austin Voth (1-1) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|CLE: Bieber
|BAL: Voth
|11 (71 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (26.1 IP)
|3.04
|ERA
|4.10
|6.2
|K/9
|8.5
Live Stream Guardians at Orioles
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Braves at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Jared Shuster (1-2) to the mound as they play the Athletics, who will give the start to James Kaprielian (0-5) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|ATL: Shuster
|OAK: Kaprielian
|5 (25.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (33 IP)
|5.33
|ERA
|8.45
|7.1
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Braves at Athletics
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- OAK Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Braves at Athletics
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CA (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Mitch Keller (6-1) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will give the start to Alex Wood (1-0) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|PIT: Keller
|SF: Wood
|11 (68.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (25.2 IP)
|3.01
|ERA
|3.51
|11.1
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -125
- PIT Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Giants
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Patrick Corbin (4-5) to the hill as they take on the Dodgers, who will counter with Noah Syndergaard (1-4) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|WSH: Corbin
|LAD: Syndergaard
|11 (62.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (47.1 IP)
|4.88
|ERA
|6.27
|5.7
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -250
- WSH Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Dodgers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Blake Snell (1-6) to the hill as they play the Marlins, who will look to Braxton Garrett (1-2) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.
|SD: Snell
|MIA: Garrett
|10 (50 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (48 IP)
|5.22
|ERA
|4.50
|9.7
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Padres at Marlins
- SD Odds to Win: -120
- MIA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Julio Teheran (0-1) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will look to Alek Manoah (1-5) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|MIL: Teherán
|TOR: Manoah
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (53.2 IP)
|1.80
|ERA
|5.53
|9.0
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -190
- MIL Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Luke Weaver (1-2) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with James Paxton (1-1) for the matchup between the teams on Wednesday.
|CIN: Weaver
|BOS: Paxton
|7 (38 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (14 IP)
|5.45
|ERA
|5.14
|8.8
|K/9
|12.2
Vegas Odds for Reds at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -175
- CIN Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Reds at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Aaron Nola (4-3) to the hill as they play the Mets, who will look to Carlos Carrasco (1-2) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|PHI: Nola
|NYM: Carrasco
|11 (68.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25.1 IP)
|4.59
|ERA
|6.75
|7.9
|K/9
|5.3
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Mets
- PHI Odds to Win: -125
- NYM Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Louie Varland (2-1) to the hill as they take on the Astros, who will look to Hunter Brown (5-1) when the clubs meet on Wednesday.
|MIN: Varland
|HOU: Brown
|6 (34 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (57.2 IP)
|4.24
|ERA
|3.28
|9.0
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Twins at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -185
- MIN Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Twins at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Dinelson Lamet (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Tommy Henry (2-1) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|COL: Lamet
|ARI: Henry
|12 (10.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (34 IP)
|13.50
|ERA
|4.50
|11.0
|K/9
|4.8
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -185
- COL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (2-5) to the hill as they play the Mariners, who will counter with George Kirby (5-4) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|SEA: Kirby
|11 (50 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (63 IP)
|5.58
|ERA
|3.43
|10.4
|K/9
|7.3
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -140
- NYY Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.