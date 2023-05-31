How to Watch the Nationals vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium against Patrick Corbin, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 39 home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.
- The Nationals' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
- Washington has scored 230 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Washington has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.46) in the majors this season.
- Nationals pitchers have a 1.430 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Corbin (4-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
- He has six quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Corbin will look to pitch five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Royals
|W 12-10
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jordan Lyles
|5/27/2023
|Royals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Brady Singer
|5/28/2023
|Royals
|L 3-2
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Daniel Lynch
|5/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Bobby Miller
|5/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Away
|Jake Irvin
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/31/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/2/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Zack Wheeler
|6/3/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Dylan Covey
|6/4/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Ranger Suárez
|6/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|-
|6/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Zach Davies
