The Washington Nationals, including C.J. Abrams and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Dodgers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .236 with eight doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks.
  • In 60.8% of his games this season (31 of 51), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (17.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Abrams has driven home a run in 16 games this year (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 18 games this year (35.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.226 AVG .254
.305 OBP .288
.264 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
0 HR 2
2 RBI 15
13/3 K/BB 15/3
2 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 25
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.60), 28th in WHIP (1.138), and 13th in K/9 (10.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.