Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Dominic Smith (batting .275 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .269 with 23 walks and 23 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 158th in slugging.
- In 35 of 53 games this year (66.0%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (30.2%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 53 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 20.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 21 of 53 games (39.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.290
|.314
|OBP
|.405
|.313
|SLG
|.306
|2
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|6
|13/5
|K/BB
|9/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|16 (59.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.63 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.138 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 13th.
