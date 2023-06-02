Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks) against the Dodgers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington in total hits (54) this season while batting .265 with 24 extra-base hits.
- In 62.3% of his 53 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (13.2%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- In 28.3% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (41.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.183
|.311
|OBP
|.211
|.426
|SLG
|.296
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|8
|17/5
|K/BB
|14/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.60), 28th in WHIP (1.138), and 13th in K/9 (10.5).
