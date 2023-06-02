Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, on June 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks) against the Dodgers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario leads Washington in total hits (54) this season while batting .265 with 24 extra-base hits.
  • In 62.3% of his 53 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • In seven games this year, he has gone deep (13.2%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 28.3% of his games this season, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 22 times this season (41.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 17
.250 AVG .183
.311 OBP .211
.426 SLG .296
8 XBH 4
2 HR 2
6 RBI 8
17/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 25
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wheeler (4-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 12th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.60), 28th in WHIP (1.138), and 13th in K/9 (10.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.