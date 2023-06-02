The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nicholas Castellanos, Lane Thomas and others in this contest.

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI (61 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .284/.340/.456 slash line on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has put up 54 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .265/.336/.461 so far this year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers May. 31 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 1 at Dodgers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Royals May. 26 1-for-5 2 0 2 3 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Wheeler Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (4-4) for his 12th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.138 WHIP ranks 28th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 13th.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves May. 27 8.0 3 0 0 12 1 vs. Diamondbacks May. 22 6.0 8 4 3 3 1 at Giants May. 16 6.0 9 4 4 8 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 7.0 3 1 1 7 1 vs. Red Sox May. 5 5.1 7 5 4 5 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 65 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .300/.345/.461 on the year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 1 3-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Mets May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 27 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has put up 64 hits with 10 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .284/.320/.396 on the year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 31 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 27 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

