Byron Buxton and Jose Ramirez are two of the players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Target Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Ober Stats

The Twins will send Bailey Ober (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 28 5.0 5 2 2 7 1 vs. Giants May. 22 5.0 3 4 4 2 3 at Dodgers May. 16 6.0 6 1 1 6 1 vs. Padres May. 11 6.0 6 3 3 6 0 at Guardians May. 5 7.0 3 0 0 6 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bailey Ober's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .220/.325/.445 on the season.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Byron Buxton or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 57 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.346/.461 on the year.

Ramirez will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple and five RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 2 0 1 5 0 at Orioles May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 58 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run, 29 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .261/.343/.342 so far this season.

Kwan brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .320 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jun. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles May. 31 3-for-6 3 0 0 3 1 at Orioles May. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles May. 29 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 28 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.