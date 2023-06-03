C.J. Abrams -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and eight walks while batting .236.
  • Abrams has had a hit in 32 of 52 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits nine times (17.3%).
  • In 11.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Abrams has driven home a run in 16 games this season (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • In 19 games this season (36.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.226 AVG .254
.305 OBP .288
.264 SLG .444
2 XBH 6
0 HR 2
2 RBI 15
13/3 K/BB 15/3
2 SB 2
Home Away
27 GP 25
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%)
3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Phillies' 4.70 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Strahm (4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the left-hander tossed two innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.