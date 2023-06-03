Dominic Smith -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .346 this season while batting .264 with 23 walks and 23 runs scored.
  • Smith has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 54 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.6% of those games.
  • He has homered in one of 54 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has had an RBI in 11 games this season (20.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.6%).
  • In 21 games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 17
.250 AVG .290
.314 OBP .405
.313 SLG .306
2 XBH 1
1 HR 0
2 RBI 6
13/5 K/BB 9/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 26
16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%)
10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%)
12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
1 (3.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Phillies are sending Strahm (4-3) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw two innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents have a .213 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.