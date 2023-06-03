Dominic Smith -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on June 3 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Washington with an OBP of .346 this season while batting .264 with 23 walks and 23 runs scored.

Smith has picked up a hit in 64.8% of his 54 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.6% of those games.

He has homered in one of 54 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Smith has had an RBI in 11 games this season (20.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.6%).

In 21 games this season (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .290 .314 OBP .405 .313 SLG .306 2 XBH 1 1 HR 0 2 RBI 6 13/5 K/BB 9/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 26 16 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 12 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 1 (3.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings