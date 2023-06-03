The Washington Nationals, including Joey Meneses (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Phillies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses has an OPS of .740, fueled by an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .394. All three of those stats rank first among Washington hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 55th and he is 111th in slugging.

Meneses will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 over the course of his last games.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 39 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has gone deep in two of 54 games played this season, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Meneses has driven home a run in 20 games this year (37.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 20 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .253 AVG .321 .263 OBP .361 .280 SLG .462 2 XBH 7 0 HR 2 4 RBI 12 17/1 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 25 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (72.0%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings