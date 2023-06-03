Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Lane Thomas (.256 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, five walks and four RBI) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Strahm. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies
|Nationals vs Phillies Odds
|Nationals vs Phillies Prediction
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .283 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- In 76.8% of his games this year (43 of 56), Thomas has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 14.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has driven in a run in 19 games this year (33.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 51.8% of his games this year (29 of 56), with two or more runs five times (8.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.286
|AVG
|.278
|.313
|OBP
|.350
|.476
|SLG
|.361
|7
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|15/3
|K/BB
|22/6
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|27
|20 (69.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (85.2%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (14.8%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (51.9%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Phillies rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (61 total, 1.1 per game).
- Strahm (4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the left-hander threw two innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.