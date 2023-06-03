Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .533 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Phillies.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies
|Nationals vs Phillies Odds
|Nationals vs Phillies Prediction
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .273.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 30 of 50 games this year (60.0%), including 17 multi-hit games (34.0%).
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (10.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 18 games this year (36.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.300
|.273
|OBP
|.348
|.393
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|5/4
|K/BB
|7/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|15 (57.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 61 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- The Phillies are sending Strahm (4-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.20 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the left-hander tossed two innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.20, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .213 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.