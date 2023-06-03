The Washington Nationals, including Luis Garcia and his .533 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Phillies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm

Matt Strahm TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks while hitting .273.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 30 of 50 games this year (60.0%), including 17 multi-hit games (34.0%).

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (10.0%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven in a run in 18 games this year (36.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .230 AVG .300 .273 OBP .348 .393 SLG .400 5 XBH 4 2 HR 1 8 RBI 8 5/4 K/BB 7/5 1 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 24 15 (57.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

