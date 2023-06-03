The Minnesota Lynx (0-6) visit the Washington Mystics (3-2) one game after Napheesa Collier scored 30 points in the Lynx's 89-84 loss to the Sun. This matchup airs on NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSN

Mystics vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 85 Lynx 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-8.9)

Washington (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.7

Mystics vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Washington has won once against the spread this year.

No Washington game has hit the over this year.

Mystics Performance Insights

Although the Mystics are putting up just 76.2 points per game (third-worst in WNBA), their defense has been helping to pick up the slack, as they rank third-best in the league by surrendering 75 points per game.

Washington, who ranks seventh in the league with 35.2 boards per game, is allowing 38.6 rebounds per contest, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

With 14.4 forced turnovers per game, the Mystics are third-best in the league. They rank sixth in the league by averaging 13.4 turnovers per contest.

The Mystics have been missing the mark in terms of three-pointers this year, ranking worst in the WNBA in three-pointers made per game (6.4) and second-worst in three-point percentage (28.6%).

With a 28.2% three-point percentage allowed this season, the Mystics are second-best in the WNBA. They rank fifth in the league by ceding 7 threes per contest.

Washington has taken 66.0% two-pointers and 34.0% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 75.2% are two-pointers and 24.8% are threes.

