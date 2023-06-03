Saturday's game features the Washington Nationals (25-32) and the Philadelphia Phillies (25-32) clashing at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on June 3.

The Nationals will call on MacKenzie Gore (3-3) against the Phillies and Matt Strahm (4-3).

Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Nationals 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Nationals as the favorite once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Nationals are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

Washington is 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Nationals.

Washington has scored 248 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Nationals' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

Nationals Schedule