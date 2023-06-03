Nationals vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 3
Saturday's game features the Washington Nationals (25-32) and the Philadelphia Phillies (25-32) clashing at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on June 3.
The Nationals will call on MacKenzie Gore (3-3) against the Phillies and Matt Strahm (4-3).
Nationals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Nationals vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Nationals 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, sportsbooks have not installed the Nationals as the favorite once.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Washington and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Nationals are 2-2-0 against the spread.
- The Nationals have won both games they've played as favorites this season.
- Washington is 2-2 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Nationals.
- Washington has scored 248 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 28
|@ Royals
|L 3-2
|MacKenzie Gore vs Daniel Lynch
|May 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Trevor Williams vs Bobby Miller
|May 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Jake Irvin vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 31
|@ Dodgers
|W 10-6
|Patrick Corbin vs Noah Syndergaard
|June 2
|Phillies
|W 8-7
|Josiah Gray vs Zack Wheeler
|June 3
|Phillies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Matt Strahm
|June 4
|Phillies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Ranger Suárez
|June 6
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Tommy Henry
|June 7
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Zach Davies
|June 8
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Merrill Kelly
|June 9
|@ Braves
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Spencer Strider
