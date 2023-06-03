Matt Strahm gets the start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at Nationals Park against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' 45 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 19th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .265 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Washington has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 248 (4.4 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Nationals have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington averages just 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.446 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

MacKenzie Gore (3-3) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 12th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 11 starts this season, Gore has lasted five or more innings seven times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Royals L 3-2 Away MacKenzie Gore Daniel Lynch 5/29/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Trevor Williams Bobby Miller 5/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Away Jake Irvin Tony Gonsolin 5/31/2023 Dodgers W 10-6 Away Patrick Corbin Noah Syndergaard 6/2/2023 Phillies W 8-7 Home Josiah Gray Zack Wheeler 6/3/2023 Phillies - Home MacKenzie Gore Matt Strahm 6/4/2023 Phillies - Home Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 6/6/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jake Irvin Tommy Henry 6/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Patrick Corbin Zach Davies 6/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Josiah Gray Merrill Kelly 6/9/2023 Braves - Away MacKenzie Gore Spencer Strider

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.