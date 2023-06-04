Alex Call -- hitting .188 with a double, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call has eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while batting .206.

In 50.9% of his games this season (27 of 53), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 5.7% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Call has driven home a run in 14 games this season (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 18 of 53 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 27 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings