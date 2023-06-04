Alex Call -- hitting .188 with a double, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Ranger Suarez on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call has eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks while batting .206.
  • In 50.9% of his games this season (27 of 53), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in 5.7% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Call has driven home a run in 14 games this season (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 18 of 53 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.204 AVG .250
.254 OBP .381
.296 SLG .368
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
9 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 16/13
1 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 27
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.13, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
