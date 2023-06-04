Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) and New York Yankees (35-25) squaring off at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 4-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 4.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (2-0) against the Yankees and Domingo German (3-3).

Dodgers vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dodgers Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 3-1.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Dodgers are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have been favorites in 47 games this season and won 30 (63.8%) of those contests.

Los Angeles is 10-9 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 330.

The Dodgers have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-3.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Yankees are 5-5-0 against the runline over their past 10 games.

The Yankees have been victorious in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for New York is No. 9 in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (283 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.71 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 29 Nationals W 6-1 Bobby Miller vs Trevor Williams May 30 Nationals W 9-3 Tony Gonsolin vs Jake Irvin May 31 Nationals L 10-6 Noah Syndergaard vs Patrick Corbin June 2 Yankees W 8-4 Clayton Kershaw vs Luis Severino June 3 Yankees L 6-3 Michael Grove vs Gerrit Cole June 4 Yankees - Bobby Miller vs Domingo Germán June 6 @ Reds - Tony Gonsolin vs Luke Weaver June 7 @ Reds - Noah Syndergaard vs Brandon Williamson June 8 @ Reds - Clayton Kershaw vs Graham Ashcraft June 9 @ Phillies - TBA vs TBA June 10 @ Phillies - Bobby Miller vs Ranger Suárez

Yankees Schedule