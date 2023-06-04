Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Phillies - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Joey Meneses (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Ranger Suarez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Phillies Player Props
|Nationals vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Phillies Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Phillies
|Nationals vs Phillies Odds
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses leads Washington in slugging percentage (.393) thanks to 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 113th in the league in slugging.
- Meneses will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 in his last games.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in 40 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- In 55 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 38.2% of his games this season (21 of 55), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.253
|AVG
|.321
|.263
|OBP
|.361
|.280
|SLG
|.462
|2
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|12
|17/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|22 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (72.0%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|10 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|11 (36.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Suarez (0-2 with a 7.13 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 7.13 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.