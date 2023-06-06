The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.385 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Phillies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .212 with eight doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 54 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this year (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Call has an RBI in 14 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .204 AVG .250 .254 OBP .381 .296 SLG .368 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 16/13 1 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 27 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (48.1%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (22.2%)

