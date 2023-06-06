Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz and his .472 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Nationals Park, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .238 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in six games this season (12.2%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.8% of his games this season, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 49 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.262
|.295
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.400
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|9
|5/3
|K/BB
|6/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.8%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|2 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.7%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (41.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (69 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Henry (3-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.73 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw seven scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.73, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
