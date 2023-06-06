Jeimer Candelario and Corbin Carroll are two of the players with prop bets available when the Washington Nationals and the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Nationals Park on Tuesday (at 7:05 PM ET).

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Candelario Stats

Candelario has 56 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .260/.332/.456 so far this year.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 3 4 0 at Dodgers May. 31 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 1 at Dodgers May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Thomas Stats

Lane Thomas has recorded 63 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a .278/.335/.441 slash line on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Tommy Henry Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Henry Stats

The Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry (3-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

In seven starts, Henry has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

Henry Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rockies May. 31 7.0 2 0 0 7 2 vs. Red Sox May. 27 1.1 1 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 22 5.2 4 2 2 5 2 at Athletics May. 16 4.2 6 4 4 4 3 vs. Giants May. 11 6.2 5 2 2 2 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 58 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .291/.377/.528 so far this season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Braves Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jun. 2 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jun. 1 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

