Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corey Dickerson -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .273.
- Dickerson has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In six games this season (37.5%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- Davies makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .292 against him.
