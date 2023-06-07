On Wednesday, Lane Thomas (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and three RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas has 65 hits, which is best among Washington hitters this season, while batting .281 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

In 45 of 59 games this season (76.3%) Thomas has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).

He has homered in 15.3% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven in a run in 20 games this year (33.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .286 AVG .278 .313 OBP .350 .476 SLG .361 7 XBH 2 2 HR 2 11 RBI 7 15/3 K/BB 22/6 3 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 27 22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (85.2%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.8%) 16 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (51.9%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 12 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings