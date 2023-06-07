Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Diamondbacks - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on June 7 at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .271 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 32 of 53 games this season (60.4%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (34.0%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (9.4%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has an RBI in 18 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (37.7%), including six multi-run games (11.3%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.230
|AVG
|.300
|.273
|OBP
|.348
|.393
|SLG
|.400
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|8
|5/4
|K/BB
|7/5
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|3 (10.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.37 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (71 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (0-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
