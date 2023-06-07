The Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals will meet on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Corbin Carroll and Lane Thomas among those expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Diamondbacks have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +110. The game's total is listed at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -135 +110 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 4-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Nationals and their foes are 6-4-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Nationals have a 2-2-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (40.7%) in those games.

Washington has entered 48 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 19-29 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in 28 of its 59 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-20 13-15 13-15 12-19 17-19 8-15

